President Tinubu greets Otunba Ojora at 92

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Otunba Adekunle Ojora on his 92nd birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Thursday.

Ngelale said President Tinubu joins family and friends to celebrate the renowned businessman and Otunba of Lagos on the special occasion.

He said: “The President salutes the elder statesman, recalling his contributions to advancing the economic wellbeing of the nation through enterprise development, as well as by encouraging indigenous participation in critical sectors of the economy.

“President Tinubu extols Otunba Ojora for his statesmanship, life of service, and wisdom.

“The President prays for many more years in excellent health for the elder statesman and his family.”