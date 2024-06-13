Ohanaeze worried over face-off between Peter Obi, Gov. Otti

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed concern over the seeming face-off between the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, and the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti.

The apex Igbo socio-political body expressed the worry in a statement by its General Secretary, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

In the statement on Thursday, Isiguzoro said Nigerians, particularly the Igbo community, had keenly observed what appears to be a brewing silent conflict between Obi and Otti.

He said: It has come to our attention that Mr. Peter Obi was noticeably absent during the recent first-year celebration of Dr. Alex Otti’s tenure in office, dated on May 29, 2024.

“Alarming to all Nigerians is the fact that Mr. Obi’s name was excluded from the list of distinguished guests expected to grace the occasion at the State International Conference Centre.

“Furthermore, Mr. Obi has failed to extend public congratulations to Governor Otti on his inaugural year as the Governor of Abia State, indicating a lack of unity and camaraderie within the ranks of the Labour Party.”

Isiguzoro said Ohanaeze Ndigbo had patiently waited to see if Obi would rectify the situation by extending a heartfelt congratulatory message to Otti during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Nigeria’s Democracy on June 12, 2024, but this did not happen.

Rather, he said it was evident that Obi’s participation in state functions has been minimal, his name omitted from official lists of dignitaries, and his images neglected in Abia State’s event publications for both the May 29 and June 12 events.

He added: “It is apparent that a gap exists between Mr. Obi and Governor Otti, with the latter failing to engage Mr. Obi in the commissioning of any projects within the State under the Labour Party’s governance.”

Also Read:

Isiguzoro urged Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, to take a cue from President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering support for his party members as exemplified in his endorsement of past and present governors under his leadership, adding: “Mr. Obi must realize that disunity among prominent Igbo leaders only serves to undermine the collective welfare of the people.

“In the event that reconciliation efforts falter, OHANAEZE NDIGBO stands ready to intervene and impose necessary measures to address the grievances.

“It is imperative for both Mr. Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti to set aside their differences for the betterment of the Igbo nation.”