Breaking: NFF begins scout for foreign coach for Super Eagles

Following the Super Eagles dismal outing in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Nigeria Football Federation has resolved to hire a foreign expatriate Technical Adviser for the senior national team.

This was revealed in a communique made available to the media on Thursday by the football federation.

The NFF assured that the foreign manager will be appointed in the coming weeks.

The communique said: “Executive Committee resolved to employ an expatriate Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks, ahead of the AFCON qualifiers and the remaining FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

“The Executive Committee wholeheartedly apologized to Nigerians for the dismal output and subsequent very poor returns of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, in four out of 10 matches in the ongoing qualification series for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, and pledged to work assiduously and put necessary measures in place to ensure a better-prepared squad ahead of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers in September this year and the resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025.

“Notwithstanding the challenges that attended the team’s preparations for the Day 3 and Day 4 games of the FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, owing to a 38-hour nationwide industrial action, the Board expressed displeasure with the poor attitude of some of the players to the National Assignment, and unanimously decided in favour of a more robust scouting programme of outstanding Nigeria-eligible players from across the four corners of the universe, who can add tremendous value to the nation’s flagship team.”

The NFF also resolved to beef up the NFF Technical Department with more qualitative hands.

Equally, the Technical and Development Sub-Committee will be re-jigged with immediate effect.