Police declared me wanted on trumped up charges — PDP candidate

Peter Akpanke, a Peoples Democratic Party candidate for the House of Representatives in Cross River State, has said the Cross River State Police Command’s declaration of him as a wanted person was politically motivated.

He made this known in a statement by his lawyer, Mba Ukweni (SAN), made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday.

Akpanke said though it was meant to distract him ahead of the 2023 general elections, he remained unperturbed by the “gimmick.”

The Police Command had issued a statement signed by the spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, declaring him wanted in connection with the suspected murder of one Emmanuel Martin, a Police Inspector.

Martin was shot and killed on May 25, 2022 in Obudu, Cross River North Senatorial District, during the House of Representatives primaries of the PDP.

Ukweni said that the case against his client, who is running for Obudu, Bekwarra and Obanliku Federal Constituency, “is politically motivated and positioned to distract him as he prepares for next month’s elections.

“Akpanke is not running away from any trial, but we will bring to the fore the fact that Peter did nothing, the person who committed this offence was arrested and handed over to the police.

“Luckily for us, extra-judicial statements have been taken by the police.

“Regrettably, the person who brought those who killed the Inspector, is not standing trial.

“The person who fired the shot that killed the policeman is shielded by the state governor and the Attorney General of the state had to give fiat to a private prosecutor; it shows the interest the government has in this matter.

“We can also reveal that in the course of our investigations, competent security sources handed video recording of the young man, suspected to have fired and killed the Inspector, being interrogated by the police as he gave a vivid description of what transpired on that fateful day.”

The candidate said at no time was he served any invitation by the Police that he failed to honour.

He said: “I have not been served any process.

“Ask them why they are trying me in Calabar instead of Obudu where the incident happened.

“Can the police show any proof of any invitation that I didn’t honour?”