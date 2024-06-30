Police arrest robbery suspect in Lagos, recover firearms

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber in Idimu area of the state.

Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a post he shared on his X handle on Sunday.

Hundeyin said the suspect was arrested on Sunday during a patrol of the axis (Idimu).

The Superintendent of Police said: “Today, at 3:00 a.m. at Pipeline Street, Idimu, the suspect was arrested by officers from Idimu Division.

“When searched, one locally made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, an investigation is ongoing on the matter.