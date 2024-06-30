Flood free Lagos: State meets, charges EFAG operatives on improved service delivery 

As the rains intensify, Lagos State Government over the weekend convened a review meeting with operatives of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang.

It charged them not to rest on their oars but target improved service delivery for a flood free Lagos.

Addressing all the operatives who assembled at the Blueroof Hall, LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab said the state recognises the quantum of work the EFAG operatives are doing to free black spots and prevent flash flooding.

He gave a commitment that the State would continue to provide the necessary logistics and support for the officials for effective discharge of their duties.

He said the EFAG team remains the pride of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources adding that EFAG was created to intervene in clearing black spots most especially for emergency abatement to ensure free flow of storm water.

While commending the team for a job welldone in cleaning up secondary drains and manholes in the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas Wahab hinted that the Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the payment of 13th month salary for the EFAG team at the end of each year.

He explained that considering the risk they are exposed to in the course of their duties, the state government has also put in place adequate health care system for them through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA)

“I would like to express my utmost appreciation to the EFAG team; without the team, Lagos will experience flash flood, government would continue to support you with good welfare packages, all I want from you is to continue to work hard for a flood free and sustainable environment because to whom much is given, much is expected” he said

He said the Ministry will continue to give the necessary support needed, for them to keep up with the tempo at which they work all the time so that a flood free Lagos would be achieved.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite noted that Lagos state in recent times had not experienced serious flooding saying this was as a result of the various measures put in place by the Government and the continuous cleaning of the drains by the EFAG Team.

He urged the team members to continue to put in their best and remain committed to drainage maintenance in order to achieve a sustainable cleaner, healthier and safer environment.

In response, a member of the EFAG team, the Area Manager, Surulere, Bukonla Meadows

expressed appreciation to the government for always giving the team the necessary support needed, he promised that the team would remain efficient and effective in sustaining the tempo in order to achieve a flood free Lagos.