Police arrest man for raping 14-year-old, another with N316,000 fake notes

The Police in Kebbi State paraded one Bashiru Sani of Helende village in Argungu Local Government Area of the state before newsmen on Friday for being in possession of N316,000 counterfeit naira notes.

Commissioner, Kebbi State Police Command, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, revealed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

The CP said the money was in N1,000 denomination.

“In the course of investigation, the principal suspect, one Samaila Umar (25) of Argungu Local Government Area, who printed the counterfeit currency via computer desktop was also arrested,” he said.

Magaji-Kontagora said the duo would be prosecuted.

He added that police also arrested one Ahmed Ibrahim of Kasuwar Gari area of Sakaba Local Government Area for being in possession of criminal charm and rape.

He said the suspect deceitfully took a 14-year-old girl to one Naziru Muhammd (52), where he criminally charmed the girl and had carnal knowledge of her almost seven times.

Magaji-Kontagora said the girl got pregnant and that the case was still being investigated before Ibrahim would be arraigned.





