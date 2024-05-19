Police confirm six dead in Imo  road crash

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of six people in a road accident on Saturday evening in Imo.

The Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said the crash occurred in Owerri.

Okoye said that a citizen reported to the police that the accident, involving a Mack truck and four mini buses, occurred at IMSU Junction, along Okigwe Road at about 7:00pm.

“On arrival at the scene, police operatives, in synergy with public-spirited individuals, assisted in evacuating the victims to Federal Medical Center, Owerri for medical attention, where the medical practitioner on duty confirmed six dead on arrival,” Okoye said.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the articulated vehicle with registration number KWL857YE lost control of his vehicle and diverted to the other side of the road, where he ran over four mini busses and some pedestrians along the road which left many seriously injured.

“Photographs and sketches of the accident scene have been taken and the accidental vehicles have been cleared off the road for easy flow of traffic, while the corpses of the deceased victims have been deposited at FMC mortuary for preservation

“Efforts are in progress to contact the families of the deceased and injured victims and apprehend the driver of the truck, who is on the run,” he added

He disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had ordered full investigation into the accident and arrest of the fleeing driver of the truck.