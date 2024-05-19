NDLEA uncovers Illicit drug inside gas cylinder, tracks others for China, UAE, UK + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Enforcement Agency made tactical and massive seizures of illicit drugs nationwide in the last one week.

This was disclosed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Babafemi’s statement, Officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations attached to a courier firm in Lagos on May 15, 2024 intercepted two parcels containing Cocaine and Amphetamine concealed in steel bolts and shea butter.

While the cocaine weighing 587 grams was concealed in eight steel bolt screws going to China, the Amphetamine consignment packed in vape pens and hidden in shea butter was going to the United Kingdom.

Attempt by Emeka Nwadiaro, aka Mega, to export 3.6kg Loud, a strain of cannabis, concealed in 36 water flasks to Dubai, United Arab Emirates was also thwarted at a logistic company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on May 16, 2024.

A swift follow up operation led to the arrest of Nwadiaro, the owner of the consignment, in Onitsha, Anambra State the same day.

While NDLEA operatives in Lagos intercepted a Mercedes Benz bus loaded with 840kg cannabis and arrested the driver, Samuel Henry, at Olojo in Ojo Local Government, Lagos State, another suspect, Lawal Adam, was nabbed along Otukpo Road, Aliade, Benue State on May 17 with 75,000 pills of opioids, including tramadol and exol-5.

Two suspects: Olisa Etisi, 32, and Jonathan Umeh, 25, were arrested along Owerri-Onitsha Road, Imo State following the discovery by NDLEA operatives of a big gas cylinder used to conceal six blocks of Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 3.85kg.

In Borno State, 70-year-old Adamu Mohammed was arrested at Mbulamel, Biu LGA

on May 16 with 2kg cannabis and 33.55grams of diazepam, while Gaddafi Sani, 27, was arrested with 30 kilograms of cannabis along Abuja-Kaduna Road, Kaduna.

In Yobe State, a consignment of 91.1kg opioids and 13kg cannabis going to Maiduguri, Borno State was recovered from hidden compartments of a petrol tanker along Potiskum-Damaturu Road by NDLEA officers who arrested the driver, Ismaila Ali.

No less than four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure of 2,025 pieces of improvised explosive devices materials intercepted in a Toyota hummer bus marked AGL 905 XX by NDLEA officers along Agaie-Lapai Road, Niger State.

While the duo of Abdulrauf Shitu Adeyemi, 46, and Asmiyu Rahim, 45, conveying the IED materials were arrested on the spot, follow up operations led to the arrest of Husaini Abdullahi, 25, at Sokoto Main Market, Sokoto and Nazifi Abdullahi, 37, at Naibawa Motor Park, Kano on May 17.

The Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), has directed that all four suspects and the explosive materials be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further investigation.

In another operation, Muhammad Lawal, 42, was nabbed at Central Market Motor Park, Katsina State with 1,000 Ampoules of Pentazocine injection.

A total of 105kg cannabis was on May 17 recovered from a house at Obola community, Owan West LGA, Edo State and a suspect, Gloria Oris, arrested when NDLEA officers raided the area.

In Kwara State, two suspects: Abdulganiyu Karaman, 55, and Sunday Abel, 37, were on May 18 arrested with 83kg cannabis and tramadol at Boriya, Baruten LGA and Offa respectively.

With the same vigour, the various commands of the Agency across the country

continued with the War Against Drug Abuse advocacy campaign in the past week.

Some of them included WADA sensitisation lecture for students and teachers of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Malumfashi and Government Girls Science Secondary School, Daudawa, Katsina State; Government Girls Science College, Tunga Magajiya Rijau LGA, Niger State; students and teachers of St. Theresa’s College Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo State; students of Government Girls Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Kano State; students of Dein Secondary School, Imobi Secondary School and St. Columbas Grammar School, Agbor, Delta State.

While commending the officers and men of all the states and department involved in the seizures and arrests for their outstanding feats in the past week, Marwa said the efforts have further affirmed the cardinal role of NDLEA in the security architecture of the country.

He equally applauded their counterparts in all the commands across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures to create a fair balance between their drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction activities.

