NICASA, NiDCOM condemn alleged killing of Nigerian in South Africa

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission have condemned the alleged murder of a compatriot, Ebuka Nwoko, by South African police officials.

The President-General of NICASA, Dr Frank Onyekwelu condemned the alleged murder of the Nigerian in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

According to Onyekwelu, Ebuka, 43, well known as Jeff, was allegedly murdered while in the custody of South African security officials in Danielskuil, northern Cape, South Africa.

“NICASA condemns in the strongest terms, the killing of Jeff, whose tragic death in the hands of the South African Police officials is deeply distressing and unacceptable.

“This death could have been avoided.

“We express profound disappointment in this avoidable action by men of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and demand thorough investigation into this gruesome murder.

“South Africa is a democratic state. It is imperative that regardless of nationality, colour or creed, people here should be treated with dignity and afforded full protection of the law, especially by law enforcement officers,” Onyekwelu said.

Citing Section 11 of the South African Constitution, the NICASA president said foreigners living in the country have the right to life.

He reaffirmed the association’s readiness to work closely with South African authorities to promote peace and law and order within the Nigerian community in South Africa.

“We acknowledge that the police in South Africa have a duty to enforce the law, but we vehemently oppose any action that will result in the loss of innocent lives.

“We urge all Nigerians living in South Africa to remain peaceful and law-abiding, even in the face of this tragic act, while we await the outcome of a full investigation into the incident.

Onyekwelu called for a quick investigation and the early arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of what he described as a heinous act.

“Justice must be served and those accountable must be held to account for their actions,” he said.

He prayed God to grant Jeff’s family the fortitude to bear the loss and the strength to pass through the difficult time of his passing.

“No family should be compelled to endure such a senseless loss.

“The national leadership of NICASA stands in solidarity with the Nigerian community and will continue to advocate improved welfare and protection of Nigerian lives in South Africa,” he added.

Reacting, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations, and Protocol, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, confirmed the incident and said the commission condemned the alleged murder of Nwoko.

According to the NIDCOM spokesman, the alleged murder of the Nigerians is a sad event.

“We are getting different reports saying that it was an extrajudicial killing.

“So we are now calling on the government of South Africa and other relevant authorities to constitute an investigative panel to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of Jeff.

“This is so that we can have an understanding of the cause of that and then, whoever is found guilty of it should face the law.

“We are equally calling on Nigerians living in South Africa and other related unions to remain calm, pending the response we will get from the South African government.

“We are happy they have equally set up a committee to quickly look into the matter.

“We are waiting for the outcome of that committee’s work.

“So that is what we have for now,” Balogun said.