Primate Ayodele to Tarabans: How to ensure Gov. Kefas’s success

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has given the people of the Taraba State the recipe for the success of Governor Agbu Kefas’s administration.

The receipt was served to the people a few days after Governor Kefas appointed a first class Chief of Takum.

The position has been vacant for more than 28 years.

As a result of the appointment, there are some tribes that have kicked against the appointment.

In his advice, Primate Ayodele called on the aggrieved tribes not to fight about the new king because it will bring peace, happiness and joy to the state.

He stated that the governor has good plans for the state and his decision to install a first class Chief of Takum was also borne out of his good intentions for the state.

He was quoted to have said in a statement on Sunday by his media aide: “The people of Taraba should embrace Governor Agbu Kefas.

“The issue of the new king must not cause issues because it will bring peace, happiness and joy.

“Anyone who fights about the new king is an enemy of the state.

“Kefas is God’s project who has come to Taraba to do good for the people.”

Primate Ayodele reiterated that the kingship installation isn’t an issue that should cause a crisis in the state because the governor isn’t after misleading the people.

Furthermore, he called on traditional rulers to reign with the fear of God and do the right thing at all times.

He said: “In the next 10 months, the governor will do so much for the youths, old people and the vulnerable.

“Let us wait and see.

“The governor hasn’t come to mislead you but to do it better.

“The kingship isn’t an issue, let there be peace in the state.

“Everyone should start praying for the Governor’s success.

“The kings should be careful and do the right thing and they should rule with the fear of God.”