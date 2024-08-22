Peter Obi speaks on killing of monarch after N60m ransom

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of the Emir of Gobir in Sokoto State, Alhaji Isa Bawa, by bandits after collecting a N60 million ransom.

Obi, a former two-term governor of Anambra State, made his feelings known in a series of tweets on his X handle on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “I received with deep shock and sadness, the news of the brutal murder of the Emir of Gobir, Alhaji Isa Bawa, who was kidnapped and killed by bandits after a N60 million ransom demand was not met.

“This incident highlights once again the escalating insecurity in Nigeria, where even a revered figure like the Emir can be subjected to such treatment.

Also Read:

“The unchecked killings have gone on for far too long, leading to this tragic point.

“I urge security agencies to intensify their efforts to address this growing menace.

“I sincerely commiserate with the family, the people of Gobir, Sokoto State, dastardly killing of the Sarkin Gobir.

“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat al-Firdaus (paradise) as his final abode.”

Post Views: 0