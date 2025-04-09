Obi dismisses claims of planning to dump Labour Party

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has dismissed rumors suggesting he is planning to leave the party.
The former governor made the clarification while addressing party members at the ongoing National Executive Council meeting in Abuja.
Obi stated that he has not entered into any discussions with any individual or group regarding his departure from the Labour Party.
“I’ve not told anybody that I’m leaving the Labour Party,” the former Anambra State Governor said.
He emphasized that any decisions about the party’s future would be made in consultation with its stakeholders.