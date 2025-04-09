Orchestration against Achimugu: A classical betrayal of justice, womanhood, nationhood, by Ozohu Otunoku

In the fabric of every nation, there are moments that test the strength of its morality, the resilience of its institutions, and the collective conscience of its people. Today, Nigeria stands at such a crossroads.

Surely, not because of war. Not because of famine. But because we have allowed political sabotage, patriarchal insecurity, and internalised envy to converge into a shameful public display: the persecution of Aisha Achimugu.

Aisha is not merely a businesswoman. She is not simply a philanthropist. She is a pillar of Nigerian excellence – a daughter of this soil whose hands have built empires in engineering, consultancy, and maritime innovation. Her company, Felak Concept Group, is not a shell; it is a bastion of innovation that has provided jobs, moved policy, and led environmental sustainability initiatives. She did all this as a woman, in an industry where women are barely allowed to whisper, let alone roar.

And yet – what is her reward?: A red poster. A declaration. A slander

Without a trial. Without dignity. And even if a summons was sent – she was away for urgent medical treatment.

Where is fairness? Where is equity? Where is the compassion for a single mother, a widow, and a national contributor who has carried burdens with elegance and dignity?

It is said: “Give a dog a bad name and hang it.” Today, that dog is not rabid. It is regal. It is Aisha. And we must not allow this injustice to continue.

The True Enemy Is Not Aisha. It Is Injustice

She is a friend of many. Across parties, ethnicities, religions, and sectors – Aisha is known for her grace, diplomacy, and generosity. She is a woman of immense stature who works with and for national interests – even within the corridors of the presidency.

She was awarded an oil block by the Nigerian government – a rare honour bestowed not by favouritism, but by merit, competence, and national trust. If she were the devil they now paint her to be, how did this same system – this same government – empower her? Because Aisha is not just a leader, she is a mother of the people.

And yet, from whispers and shadows, she is accused – not of a crime proven in any court, but of dating a governor? Is this the level we’ve fallen to – using personal innuendo to destroy public credibility?

A woman of her rank, excellence, and international standing is not begging for attention. She has earned her place at the table. She is not defined by rumours – she is defined by results. Her impact on development, mentorship, and philanthropy has touched hundreds of lives – quietly, powerfully, and consistently.

But somewhere in the shadows, a female political figure, hungry for validation, decided that this shine was too bright. That Aisha’s throne must be torched.

And how ironic – that the same woman who ought to uplift her fellow queen is the one holding the matchstick.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, You Have Been Lied To

Your Excellency, this is not an anti-corruption victory. This is an elite manipulation weaponised by envy and internal politics. If truly our justice system were working, then every contractor, every minister, every budget padding agent would be on posters – not just one woman, one image, one scapegoat.

You were not elected to preside over selective justice. You were elected to renew hope. And hope dies when justice is partial.

Nigerians, Rise Up For Aisha

To the youth, the women, the civil society, the Diaspora, the dreamers – this is your fight. Not because Aisha is perfect. But because she represents possibility. If they can silence her, they can silence you. If they can slander her with no trial, what about you with no connections?

This is not just about Aisha. It could be any of us tomorrow. We, as Nigerians, must reject the manipulation of our justice system for selfish, interstellar political ambition. We will not stand by as one of our finest is crucified to satisfy someone else’s insecurity.

Speak. Post. Protest. Demand.

Let her case be tried in court, not in WhatsApp groups or manipulated headlines.

History Will Remember

A nation that allows one of its daughters to be humiliated without due process is a nation that mocks its own future. This is not just a gender issue. This is not just a legal issue. This is a national character crisis.

Aisha Achimugu is not running. She is ready to answer any query – if the system is fair. But what she will not do, and what we must not let happen, is for her to be crucified by a cabal of cowards who fear the strength of an independent woman.

There is a need to stop this creeping attack on strong Nigerian women by various patriarchal structures. Justice for Aisha is justice for Nigeria. We are watching.

. Otonoku is an Abuja-based youth and good governance activist.

