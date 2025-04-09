Police detain man seen assaulting woman in viral video

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have detained a man who was seen in a viral video assaulting a woman in the Lekki area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

“The Lagos State Police Command is aware of a viral video circulating on social media, depicting the assault of one Yetunde Amole by a suspected thug at the Oriental Hotel area in Lagos.

“The command condemns this act in the strongest terms and wishes to update the public on the actions already taken.

“The incident occurred on Monday at about 2:00 pm, when the suspect was caught attempting to steal Amole’s car battery.

“Amole courageously intervened to prevent the theft, resulting in the suspect assaulting her,” Hundeyin said.

The image maker said that following a prompt response by officers of Maroko Division, the suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident and detained at the division.

“Preparations for his arraignment were underway when he suddenly took ill.

“He was immediately transferred to Falomo Police Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment under close supervision,” he said.

The spokesperson assured the public that justice would be served.

“The suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as police medical professionals declare him fit to stand trial,” he said.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and protection of all residents.

Hundeyin urged the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities.

The spokesperson commended Amole for her bravery and assured her and all victims of crime that their cases would be thoroughly pursued to ensure justice is served in all cases.

