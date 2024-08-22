Japa: UK opens portal to recruit Nigerians for British Army

The British Army has announced a new recruitment drive targeting Nigerians and other Commonwealth citizens, inviting applications for various roles within its armed forces.

The recruitment window into the British Army for Commonwealth citizens is open from August 19, 2024 to August 26, 2024.

Interested candidates from Nigeria are sought for positions including musicians, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Royal Engineers Technicians, tradesmen, and paratroopers.

The British Army emphasised the critical role of Commonwealth soldiers in its ranks and their continued importance within the organisation.

Applications must be linked to the Recruit Bounty Referral Scheme, except for those applying as musicians.

Candidates will be required to undergo several fitness tests such as the multistage fitness test (beep test), seated ball throw, and mid-thigh pull.

The British Army advises applicants to quit smoking and maintain a balanced diet in preparation.

Successful candidates will need to travel to the UK for further assessment in October and November 2024.

Basic training is scheduled to commence between January and March 2025.

