US honours Soyinka, Okundaye at 2025 festival in Pennsylvania

The United States Government through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate has honoured the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and renowned African art icon, Chief Nike Okundaye of Nike Art Gallery in Lagos State, for their contributions to art in Nigeria and globally.

The honour was bestowed on them on March 26, 2025 at the unveiling of African Cultural Festival 2025 at the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

With the festival to take place from September 19 to 20, 2025 in Pennsylvania, the organisers commended the Lagos State Government’s initiatives on cultural heritage contributing to the global recognition of African culture.

While Soyinka was conferred with “Distinguished Honors” for his extraordinary contributions to literature, culture, human rights, and global discourse, Okundaye was honoured for her revolutionary impact on contemporary African art.

She was recognised for being the pioneer of the Adire resist-dyeing technique, which has seamlessly blended ancestral motifs with modern aesthetics, earning global acclaim, thereby solidifying her legacy as a custodian of African heritage.

The Senate of Pennsylvania lauded Professor Soyinka for his pioneering role in modern African literature and his relentless advocacy for free speech, social justice, and democracy.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives, led by Speaker Joanna E. McClinton, also commended him for his unparalleled literary achievements and for inspiring critical thoughts across generations.’

For Okundaye, she was honoured for giving hope to marginalised women, training and equipping over 5,000 women with Adire-making, weaving, and traditional craft skills.

“Her mission to foster economic independence and cultural continuity has empowered communities across Nigeria and beyond, ensuring that African artistry thrives in future generations,” the House and Senate stated.

Speaking about the upcoming festival, Wole Adeniyi, the Chief Executive Officer of ACI234, said it was designed to celebrate African heritage, foster international collaboration, and stimulate trade and cultural exchange between Africa, the United States, and the world.

Adeniyi emphasised that the festival will solidify Africa’s cultural influence while creating pathways for sustainable growth and artistic innovation.

He thanked the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Senate, and State of Pennsylvania for honouring the two Nigerian icons of art.

Part of activities lined up for the festival include the launching of Duduplugs, an innovative digital platform by ACI234 Entertainment LLC, designed to connect creative industries across continents, and elevate Africa’s creative economy

Commenting on the upcoming event, Festival Director, Foluke Michael, described the African Cultural Festival as a celebration of tradition and innovation, a vibrant fusion of Africa’s timeless heritage with contemporary expression.

Michael acknowledged the pivotal role of the Lagos State Government in laying the foundation for this global movement through the Lagos Black Heritage Festival, which was steered by Professor Soyinka during his tenure as the Festival Consultant.

“That era gave birth to a cultural renaissance,” she noted, adding: “It was during that time that the iconic Rhumble in Lagos — featuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and boxing legend Evander Holyfield — became a symbolic moment that planted the seed for what we now know as the African Cultural Festival.”

She further revealed that the official countdown to the 2025 edition will begin in Lagos at the end of April, setting the stage for a global celebration of African excellence.

Post Views: 6