At a meeting with APC governors, Buhari calls for citizen-centric approach

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, to adopt a citizen-centric approach, saying that leadership presents both a challenge and opportunity and that balancing the two would significantly advance national progress.

The former president expressed confidence in the progress being made by the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and reiterated his call for continued dedication to the nation’s progress.

He also said leaders should accord importance to the welfare of the people, not themselves, offering his personal example of leaving office with the same physical assets he had before his presidency.

He thanked the Tinubu administration for renovating his home in Kaduna, explaining that while the building looked very much the same externally, so much improvement was made inside.

He thanked the governors for the visit, saying that while he had worked with several of them, some others were new to him.

The Chairman of the PGF, Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma said that their visit was to greet the former president on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, and “convey our heart-felt expression of gratitude and enduring respect for your immense contributions to Nigeria’s democracy and strengthening our party.

“Many of us recall with pride the principled role you played in the founding of the APC. That legacy continues to shape our party’s identity direction.

“We are especially gratified, only a few weeks ago, to hear your public affirmation that the APC remains your party of choice. That declaration could not have come at a better time. It reaffirmed your place as a pillar of our movement and provided reassurance to members of our party. Mr. President, you are pan-Nigerian.

“Your Excellency, your legacy in Nigerian history is secure. You remain the only opposition candidate in our nation’s history to have defeated an incumbent. You did not only win power, you governed with calm resolve and handed over, with honour, to another APC president. For this, we are extremely grateful.

“Your administration gave expression to our party’s core principles through your focus on security, economic recovery, and anti-corruption. Your efforts reclaimed territory from insurgents, extended social investment programs like the Conditional Cash Transfer and School Feeding Program, and ushered in the road and rail revolution that is still bearing fruit. Programs such as the Anchor Borrowers Scheme directly impacted food security. You taught us to produce what we eat and eat what we produce. You brought dignity to governance and deepened the progressive ethos of our party.

“Today, APC is being renewed and repositioned under your worthy successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. His leadership is bold, reform -driven, and unshakably committed to progress. Your public endorsement of him in your recent birthday message was a powerful symbol of continuity and humility.

“Your Excellency, today we honour you, not just for your past service but for the enduring values you represent. We ask you to continue to support and guide us as we take the next steps to deepen progressive politics across the nation and ensure that APC continues to be in power for a more prosperous Nigeria.”

