2025 Hajj: CSO hails NAHCON on feeding menu, seeks publicity 

A faith-based and non-profit organisation, Independent Hajj Reporters, has commended the National Hajj Commission on pilgrims’ feeding menu, calling on States’ pilgrims Welfare Boards and Agencies to include proposed feeding items as part of their respective ongoing enlightenment and publicity programmes for intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj.

This was contained in a press release that was e-signed by the IHR National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, and issued on Tuesday.

The Civil Society Organisation said the call became necessary due to past experiences, whereby some pilgrims complained about the nature or quantity of food supplied to them.

“We recall an unfortunate incident during last year’s Hajj, when some pilgrims shared pictures of meals served to them, alleging that it was either inadequate or distasteful,” IHR said.

The CSO added that officials from the States should take advantage of the final days of their enlightenment programme to inform intending pilgrims about the expected feeding menu so that they will be conscious of what to expect while in Saudi Arabia, adding that States should enlighten their intending pilgrims on the menu and the limitations of choices to avoid potential conflicts during the Hajj operations.

The statement reads in part: “Now that all service provision contracts have been signed, officials already know the type of food that their pilgrims will receive; as such, they should be informed about the nature of the meals and how many times a day.

“This we believe will prepare the minds of the pilgrims and reduce to the barest minimum any misgivings over the feeding menu at the holy land.”

IHR also said all pilgrims requiring special feeding, like those with digestive disorders such as celiac disease or food allergies, patients with swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) and specific dietary restrictions due to chronic health conditions should be considered in the preparation of the menu.

The group stated: “Rice is the staple food item in Saudi Arabia, which is hardly eaten by diabetics.

“We therefore urge officials to take cognizance of this and work with diabetic pilgrims in their entourage to find a common ground.”

IHR also called on intending pilgrims not to abandon their food at their accommodation, “only to go line up to collect Sabil that is not as tasty as the one they paid for in their fare.

“Adequate enlightenment is needed to dissuade our pilgrims from queuing for sabil especially when they are being supplied a meal in their accommodations.”

While IHR affirmed that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria often ensures that the feeding menu of the Nigerian Hajj contingent reflects the country’s food patterns, it advocated that there is no need for pilgrims to abandon what is prepared for them, based on their expectations, and start scampering for foreign prepared meals.

The CSO reports and advocates for workable Hajj policies.

