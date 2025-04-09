Despite court order, Ibas appoints LGAs Administrators, others

Despite a court order to the contrary, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state and reconstitution of suspended boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

The appointments, which took effect from April 7, 2025, was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

The announcement in the early hours of Wednesday, came a day after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, barred Ibas from making such appointments.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed issued an interim injunction in Suit Number: FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu.

The order restrained the Sole Administrator and his agents from appointing sole administrators, under any designation, to oversee the LGAs.

The court granted the motion ex parte filed on March 28, and fixed April 14 for a substantive hearing.

The statement by Worika said: “His Excellency The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“He has also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended.

“All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April 2025.”

