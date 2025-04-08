NDDC to establish sports institute in Niger Delta

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Ogbuku, says the commission will establish a sports institute to consolidate the gains of the Niger Delta Sports Festival and enhance sports development in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku announced this during the closing ceremony of the maiden Niger Delta Sports Festival organised by the NDDC at the Uyo Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State.

He noted that the sports fiesta brought together thousands of young athletes from across the nine Niger Delta states to compete in a wide range of sporting activities, aimed at fostering regional unity and discovering the next generation of sporting champions.

Ogbuku stated: “The festival is designed not just as a competition but as a long-term investment in the future of sports in the Niger Delta. One of its key objectives is to establish a periodic sporting event that ensures continuous talent development. By identifying and nurturing young athletes, the NDDC aims to create opportunities for them to compete nationally and internationally.”

The NDDC boss commended the athletes and restated the importance of stakeholder engagements, a key pillar of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He observed that events like sports festivals were not just about competition, but also unity, development, and the discovery of homegrown talents that can represent the region and the nation.

Declaring the festival closed, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, expressed gratitude to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, the organising committee, and all athletes for making the event a success.

In his address, the NDDC Executive Director of Finance and Administration, who is also the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Alabo Boma Iyaye, described the festival as the beginning of a new chapter in the sporting history of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large.

He stated: “Eight days ago, we set out to create something memorable, and today, we can proudly say we succeeded. We have built lasting friendships and discovered over 500 talented athletes, men and women who can go on to become champions. The real work is to mentor them into the next generation of super athletes.”

He thanked President Tinubu for prioritising sports development in the country and also applauded the Akwa Ibom State Government for its hospitality during the games. He assured the athletes that they would be compensated adequately

He said further: “This festival has provided an opportunity for bonding among our region’s youths, memories they will carry all their lives. We are happy the NDDC made this platform available,” he said.

“We are proud of the attention to detail in planning and execution, but the real impact will be measured by how we nurture the talents discovered here into future champions,” he explained.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, represented by the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Dr Uwemedimo Udo, congratulated all participants and encouraged them to see themselves not as winners or losers but as part of a growing sports community. He urged them to foster relationships and remain dedicated to honing their talents.

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, represented by Hon. Donald Ohorgbe, also congratulated the athletes, celebrated Edo State representatives’ performance, He praised the NDDC for showcasing the Niger Delta on the global stage and for uniting young athletes through sports.

Team Bayelsa claimed top honours at the Niger Delta Sports Festival, outclassing rivals Delta and Edo States to finish as overall champions.

