Burna to Nigerian Artists: Don’t let ‘Naija social media fans’ deceive you; they won’t fill up any world stadium for you

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artist Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has advised his fellow musicians to be wary of twitter polls and Nigeria social media fans

The self acclaimed ‘African Giant’ also charged his colleagues to reconsider their excitement over topping music charts in Nigeria, highlighting poor financial returns.

Burna Boy, who shared this in an Instagram story on Tuesday, explained that one million streams in Nigeria generate only about $300 to $400, which he noted is far less than what artists earn for the same number of streams in the UK, US, or Europe.

For comparison, artists in those regions reportedly earn between £3,000 and £3,000. £4,000, $4,000, and €3,000 and €4,000, respectively.

The ‘Twice as Tall’ crooner pointed out that having the number 1 song on a Nigerian streaming platform is not something to celebrate.

He encouraged artists to set higher goals or diversify into other businesses to secure better financial rewards.

“Your song being number 1 on any streaming platform in Nigeria is not something to celebrate. Aim higher or do other businesses on the side. I type with love,” Burna Boy wrote.

In an earlier post, Burna Boy warned artists not to be misled by online polls or the support of Nigerian social media users.

He stressed that virtual engagement rarely translates into real-world success, such as sold-out concerts or international stadium crowds.

“Dear artists, don’t let Twitter polls and ‘Naija social media fans’ deceive you. They won’t fill up any stadium for you in any part of the world,” he cautioned

