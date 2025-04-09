Barber, 27, bags life imprisonment for raping 15-year-old girl

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old barber, Ndubuisi Okorie, to life imprisonment for defiling a 15-year-old girl in his tricycle.

Justice Abiola Soladoye ruled that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the convict.

The judge held that the prosecution established beyond every reasonable doubt the three key elements of the one-count charge of defilement against Okorie.

She stated that the convict was a pathological liar who attempted to buy his way out of the offence.

Soladoye ruled that the survivor’s testimony remained unshaken when she testified that the convict took her to another location and unlawfully had sexual intercourse after she boarded his tricycle.

She said: “The action of the defendant is condemnable and shows man’s inhumanity to man

“His conduct is outrageous and there was no truth in his evidence.

Also Read

“The admission of the defendant during his cross-examination showed he committed the offence.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty of the charge of defilement and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

The judge further ordered that the convict’s name be registered in the sexual offences register of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state counsel, Abimbola Abolade, called two witnesses, the survivor and her mother, while the convict testified as a sole witness for the defence.

Abolade had told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 3, 2020, at about 12.00 pm on Lateef Aregbe Street, Okota in Lagos.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Post Views: 5