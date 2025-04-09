Firm launches robust sabbatical programme for dons, researchers

A firm, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, has welcomed 14 professors and 23 research students from various Nigerian universities for the Renaissance Joint Venture sabbatical and internship programmes.

This was revealed by its General Manager, Relations and Sustainable Development, Igo Weli, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Weli at the induction ceremony held at the company headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Monday.: “Providing practical industry experience opportunity for lecturers and research students is a sure way to strengthen teaching and research capability that will translate into building a pool of industry professionals that can drive Nigeria’s energy ambition beyond the 21st century.”

He said the sabbatical participants would be deployed in different operational areas of the exploration and production business of Renaissance, including biodiversity, petroleum engineering, social investment, community health, and environmental impact assessment.

He described the sabbatical and research internship programmes as a mutually beneficial relationship since the programmes also offer Renaissance access to specialised expertise from professors and senior lecturers.

He said: “It is an investment in the next generation of innovators, and we are excited that we are on this path of making invaluable contributions to Nigerian Content Development because we are here for the long-term.”

Weli, who was represented at the induction by the company’s Manager, Social Investment and Social Performance, Emmanuel Anyim, noted that the company would continue to strengthen the relationship with the academia through its various intervention programmes, which had resulted in the setting up of professorial chairs and centres of excellence in some universities, particularly in the Niger Delta where the company has its operations.

“Our educational intervention programmes, including university scholarships, are a purposeful expression of our unwavering commitment to community development through the empowerment of youths to give them opportunity to excel in professional disciplines,” he added.

Also speaking at the induction, Renaissance Country Health Manager, Dr. Akinwunmi Fajola, said: “This programme reaffirms Renaissance’s position as the industry leader in fostering a positive learning environment and empowering talented Nigerian people.”

Dr. Fajola urged the sabbaticals “to imbibe Renaissance’s policy of making positive contributions and leaving lasting impact in the lives of its neighbours and communities where it operates”.

In March 2025, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited completed its acquisition of the shares of SPDC and took over the SPDC Joint Venture operations to become the operator of the joint venture comprising the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Renaissance, TotalEnergies Limited, and Agip Energy and Natural Resources Limited.

Post Views: 5