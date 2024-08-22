Governor speaks on arrest of his ‘appointee’ for terrorism, gun running

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday reacted to a report that a suspected terrorist and gunner, Bashir Hadejia, is a Special Adviser in his government.

The suspect was arrested last week Monday by security operatives for alleged treason and subversion against the state.

According to available information, found on Hadejia, who was a Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Government when the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle, was governor, was an appointment letter dated October 27, 2023.

The letter, with the signature of the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Mallam Abubakar M. Nakwada, appointed him as a Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Government.

But speaking on Wednesday on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” Governor Lawal said his government has nothing to do with Hadejia.

He said: “Let me make a categorical statement here: I did not appoint Hadejia as a Special Adviser.

“If you look at the letter heading itself with the date, something is fishy somewhere.

“We issued statement that we had nothing to do with that, that was a forged letter.

“Whenever I appoint advisers, I usually tell the media that I have appointed X, Y, Z in different positions.

“I challenge anybody to show me where we made that kind of statement.”

Lawal told his host that the Zamfara State Government was working with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Ministry of Defence to tackle insecurity in the state.

The governor said: “The issue of insecurity is something that we inherited for over a decade and it is not something that we are going to solve overnight.

“However, we are making conscious efforts to make sure we face these security challenges head-on.

“It is part of the reason why we set up the Community Protection Guards last year.

“I will say that it has gone down drastically, quite a number of people can now go back to their farms.

“What we are doing with the CPG in conjunction with other conventional security is to make sure that people are able to harvest their farm inputs.”

