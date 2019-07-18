The Senate Ad hoc Committee investigating the crisis in Edo House of Assembly has assured that peace would soon return to the state legislature.

Senator Abdullahi Sabi, who chairs the committee, gave the assurance in Abuja on Thursday while briefing newsmen shortly after meeting with parties in the crisis.

Sabi, who is the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, appealed to all parties to show restraint and stop further disunity pending the outcome of the committee report.

While describing what is happening in the state as democracy in action, he promised that the issues would be resolved and people of Edo would be well represented.

He said: “It is democracy in action and the Senate is working round the clock to resolve the crisis.

“From the available information to us, both documentary and other evidences, the committee will go back for appraisal.

“We will go, prepare and return a thorough report that will protect and serve all the interests involved in this crisis.

“This is a Senate of 109 members with credible men, so you can be rest assured we will be transparent and be fair to all.

“As a committee, we want to assure you that the National Assembly and indeed the Senate are determined to ensure that Edo people get what they voted for.

“The committee seeks indulgence of all parties involved to restrain and not to fan ember of disunity on this matter.

“We will ensure that the big 24-member Assembly is back to duty for good governance of Edo people.”