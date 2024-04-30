PDP will lose a governor — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party will lose a sitting governor and that another third force party will emerge.

The prophet made the revelation on Tuesday in a statement signed and issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Ayodele stated that the governor, who is from the South South, will defect to the Labour Party.

He explained that the current management of the PDP will continue to put the party in more crises and there will be a lot of important people decamping to another party as a result of the leadership crisis.

He said: “A sitting governor in PDP will decamp, a prominent governor in South South will decamp to the Labour Party.

“The current management will put PDP in a big problem.

“If PDP isn’t careful, the party will become a forgotten factor in the country.”

The prophet further noted that although the current leadership will plunge the party into more issues, a powerful person will take over the party.

He said: “The management will compress PDP, they will put the party into more crisis but I see a powerful person coming to take over the party.”

Speaking on the third force, Primate Ayodele made it known that it will be a coalition of All Progressives Congress and PDP aggrieved members and that it will be a strong movement.

He added: “However, I still see a third force that will be formed by aggrieved member of APC and PDP, it will be strong one; both parties should prepare.”