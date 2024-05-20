Reps meet with Commandant, presidential fleet over challenges

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security (NSA) and Intelligence, has met with the Commandant, Presidential Airfleet and the National Security Adviser over the challenges facing the presidential fleet

Speaking at the meeting in Abuja on Monday, Satomi Ahmed, the Chairman, House Committee on NSA and Intelligence, asked for the true situation of the presidential fleet

Ahmed said that a Technical Sub-Committee had been formed to liaise between the House and other critical stakeholders to sort out all the challenges of the presidential Air Fleet.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Air Vice Marshal Olayinka Olusola, the commandant, presidential airfleet and the representatives of NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, Maj-Gen Muhammed Galadima, were on hand.

The committee said that the invitation was to ascertain the state of the presidential air fleet in Nigeria.

The Chairman who stated that they were surprised to read about the current state of the presidential Airfleet requested confirmation or otherwise from critical stakeholders.

Also Read:

It would be recalled that Ahmed had earlier moved a motion during plenary on the need to invite the NSA to appear before the lawmakers and explain the state of the Presidential Airfleet to Nigerians.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima was forced to cancel his trip to the US due to a faulty aircraft.

Tinubu was equally forced to fly in a chartered plane from Netherlands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the World Economic Forum owing to a fault detected in his air fleet.