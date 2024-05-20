Insecurity in Nigeria: MUSWEN proffers solution 

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, the umbrella body for the Muslims in the South West, has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

The President of MUSWEN, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo made the call during a Public Health lecture series organised by MUSWEN Health Committee in Ibadan.

The theme of the lecture was “National Insecurity and Its Psychological Effects on the Citizens:the Islamic and Health Perspectives”.

”Nigeria today is fraught with challenges where the very fabric of society is tested by numerous threats such as persistent armed conflict, banditry, farmer-herder conflicts, kidnapping, armed robbery among others.

“These have resulted in widespread displacements, food insecurity, violence and has further worsen the economic disparities amongst populace,” Oladejo said.

The MUSWEN President said that these threats not only jeopardise the physical safety but also deeply impact the psychological and emotional health leaving scars that might linger for generations.

“As Muslims, we must come together not only to acknowledge the challenges but also to actively engaged in finding solutions that uphold the principles of justice, compassion and equity laid down by Allah,” he said.

Also speaking, the MUSWEN Health Committee Chairman, Dr AbdulGaniy Labinjo, said the committee had carried out several programmes such as career talks for secondary school students in South-West.

Labinjo said the aim was to motivate and challenge them to aspire to give off their best and pinnacle of their chosen career in general and in health sector in particular.

He said that the topic was chosen to address the current realities in Nigeria in order to highlight the impact of insecurity both as it relates to Muslim faith and also physical, social psychological well-being.

In his lecture, Dr Jibril AbdulMalik , a Consultant Psychiatrist with the University College Hospital, Ibadan, said good mental health and justice was critical to curbing insecurity in Nigeria.

AbdulMalik, who was a guest lecturer at the event, said that government and parents must work together to nurture children and discourage them from using hard drugs which fuels insecurity.

“Many children have been abandoned to walk about the street without doing any tangible thing and end up being drug addicts, contributing to Nigeria’s insecurity,” he said.

He further called on government to pay attention to the psychological health of Nigeria’s gallant military men who had been to the war front in order to motivate them and curb insecurity.

Another guest lecturer, Prof.AbdulRazzaq Alaro, said that for Nigeria to witness security, all forms of injustice must be removed and as well have a broader perspective of fighting insecurity.

Alaro, a professor of Law and Shariah Consultant, called on Nigerians to trust one another, saying there was trust deficit among Nigerians against the leaders and vice-versa.

“We need to trust our leaders and our leaders too must trust us in order to end insecurity and also reduce the number of idlle hands that could be easily be recruited to perpetrate violence,” Alaro said.

In attendance at the maiden lecture include Alhaji Wale Sonaike, Deputy President ll, Prof. Muslih Yahya, Executive Secretary, MUSWEN, Prof. Kamil Oloso, Prof. Fatimo Abdukareem, Prof. Muiz Durosinmi, Dr Junaid Ogundiran, Prof. Wole Abbas and Prof. Ayo Ahmed.