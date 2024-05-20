Hajj 2024: NAHCON thanks Health Minister over drugs support

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has thanked the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, over his support and assistance to it since assumption of office.

The NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, made the commendation on Monday.

He spoke on Freedom Radio Group, Kaduna Station.

Speaking on Hausa programme: “Barka Da Warhaka,” Arabi said that the Health Ministry through its National Primary Health Development Agency has supplied the Commission with a consignment of assorted and essential drugs to ensure a comprehensive and extensive healthcare delivery to Nigerian pilgrims in both Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He affirmed that he was elated that Pate believes it was the duty and responsibility of the Federal Government to ensure effective healthcare delivery and wellbeing of Nigerians within and outside of the country.

NAHCON boss further stated that the Federal Ministry of Health had provided enough travel vaccines and yellow cards which were appropriately distributed to all the 36 States, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and the Armed Forces Hajj Management Team for administration on their intended pilgrims.

He indicated that the other drugs which included antibiotics, anti-malarial, vitamins, anti-diarrheal, pain relievers and others, would be ferried to the holy land in the next two to three days, after all diplomatic and other internal sundry protocols have been concluded.

Also Read:

Speaking on the airlift of the pilgrims since the inaugural flight last week Wednesday, Malam Arabi expressed delight that so far, the exercise was going on smoothly and hitch free, adding barring all unforeseen hiccups, the airlift would be completed before June 10, 2024.

He advised Nigerian pilgrims to be extremely patient with their officials and amongst themselves as Hajj exercises are almost always associated with one or two unpleasantries, which require extra patience, tolerance and accommodation.

Malam Arabi, who called on the pilgrims to make good use of the golden opportunity to draw closer to their Creator, also admonished them to eat healthy, observe good hygiene, and drink a lot of water, as the Saudi weather promises to be harsh.

He warned the pilgrims to avoid loitering so as to guard against sun and heat strokes, advising that they should make good use of the umbrellas and rechargeable hand fans which the Commission plans to distribute to them to ease up the heat, whenever they venture out of their residences.