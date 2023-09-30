Oyedepo to Universities: Do more research to solve society’s problems

The Chancellor of Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, Dr. David Oyedepo, has advised Nigerian universities to strive to embark on more research in order to solve society’s problems.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria that there was the need for universities to continue to engage in more gainful research.

Oyedepo, who spoke in Ota on Friday, said this was what would bring about food sufficiency, healthcare delivery, improved practice in agriculture and shelter for all.

He said: “Every problem, I have discovered, has a solution.

“But without a problem-solver, such problem becomes insurmountable.

“As long as we remain regimented, we will continue to be relegated.”

The Chancellor described the university as a place where solutions to society’s problems are found and value added to humanity.

He identified some of society’s needs to include food, farming, healthcare, shelter, child delivery and care, adding: “Manpower is the most intelligent creature of all God’s creations, but our society has not succeeded in finding solutions to its problems yet because it is not ready to take responsibility.”