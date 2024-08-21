Oyebanji restates commitment to tourism development

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has restated the commitment of his administration to the development of tourism as a means of creating wealth and job opportunities, stressing that if properly harnessed could change the fortune of the state.

Governor Oyebanji stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with the leadership of the United Nations Tourism.

He told the team led by the Deputy Director of United Nations Tourism Technical Corporation, Marcel Leijzer, that the success of the tourism sector would significantly contribute to the economic diversification and prosperity of the state.

Highlighting tourism as a key pillar of his administration’s economic agenda, the Governor explained that Ekiti State, with its rich cultural heritage and natural attractions, has the potential to become a leading tourism destination in the country.

While expressing gratitude for the support of United Nations tourism and the Federal Government for partnering the state in developing a tourism master plan for the state, the Governor pointed out that the master plan will serve as a blueprint for the systematic development of tourism assets in the state.

He explained further that the master plan would also guide the state’s effort in ensuring that the state becomes a preferred destination for tourists seeking cultural, historical, and natural experiences, thereby driving economic growth, creating jobs, and improving the overall well-being of the state.

Oyebanji said: “We campaigned on the mantra of shared prosperity and I discover that in Ekiti State we are so blessed, so when I sat with the DG of Nureau of Tourism Development, I told him, look we are not going to work in the dark, we need a master plan.

“So, I am excited today that UN tourism and the Federal Government are partnering with us to develop this and one thing I can tell you is that I am irrevocably committed to this.”

Earlier in his remarks, Leijzer commended the Governor’s initiatives to enhance the state’s tourism potentials, describing them as a model for other states in Nigeria.

Emphasising the importance of strategic planning and collaborations in achieving sustainable growth in tourism sector, he said the tourism master plan would not only focus on infrastructure development but also on community engagement, environmental conservation, and the promotion of local entrepreneurship.

While assuring the Governor of the United Nations,’ tourism continued support throughout the implementation process of the state’s master plan, the UN Deputy Director expressed optimism that Ekiti would soon become a shining example of how tourism can be a catalyst for development and economic prosperity.

Prior to the meeting, the UN delegation, which also included officials of the Federal Ministry of Tourism and officials of the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, had spent about three days touring various tourism sites in the state.

The Director General, Bureau of Tourism, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, who led the team on the tour, said the UN team were amazed at the huge number of tourism attractions and sites in the state, adding that he was optimistic that through the successful implementation of the tourism master plan and collaboration with institutions such as the UNTourism, Ekiti would soon become the main centre of tourism attraction in the country.

