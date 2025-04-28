Niger Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba has not resigned — Aide 

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has dismissed social media reports claiming he plans to resign from office, describing them as false and baseless.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, dismissed the speculation in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Monday.

She confirmed that Garba remains fully in office and continues to perform his official duties from his residence near the Government House in Minna.

“I am presently in his official residence; he is upstairs and I am downstairs. I can tell you categorically that Comrade Yakubu Garba is still the Deputy Governor of Niger State. There is nothing like resignation,” Abdullahi declared.

The clarification comes amid growing rumours suggesting that the Deputy Governor had stepped down from his position, sparking political anxiety across the state.

Officials from the Deputy Governor’s office have urged the public to disregard the misinformation and warned against the spread of unfounded reports that could cause unnecessary tension.

