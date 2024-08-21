BUA Foods to expand its wheat flour milling capacity to 2.5million MTpa 

BUA Foods Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading food manufacturing companies, has signed an agreement with IMAS, a prominent Turkish flour milling equipment manufacturer, to build four (4) state-of-the-art wheat and flour milling factories with a cumulative milling capacity of 3200 tonnes per day.

This transformative move is part of BUA Foods’ strategic expansion plans into new markets since its debut on the Nigerian exchange (NGX).

The new factories are expected to provide enhanced manufacturing capacity and capabilities to deliver more high-quality products that will contribute towards addressing food challenges in Nigeria.

The agreement was signed during a formal ceremony attended by top executives from BUA Foods and IMAS, underscoring BUA Foods’ commitment to sustaining growth, by expanding production capacities across all its business divisions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods Plc, said, “This partnership with IMAS is a testament to our dedication to improving food security in Nigeria. These new factories will significantly boost our capacity to continue to produce high-quality flour products while helping to create additional job opportunities across the country.”

“This investment is a step towards our target of increasing our share of the Nigerian flour market. The addition of four mills will enable us to produce high-quality flour thereby offering us the flexibility to address various potential flour needs.”

Also commenting, Vice President of IMAS Mustafa Ozdemir said, “We at IMAS are happy to again contribute to BUA Foods expansion drive aimed at ensuring that more people in Africa have access to affordable and healthy food.”

