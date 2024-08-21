Slain Abuja crossdresser identified as family aids probe

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it has identified the corpse of a crossdresser found on Katampe-Mabushi Expressway in Abuja as Ifeanyi Chukwu-Agah Benedict.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Wednesday identified the crossdresser as a 33-year-old man.

Benedict was said to have hailed from Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The statement by Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said: “Sequel to a case of culpable homicide and discovery of an unidentified male corpse earlier mistaken for a female on August 8, 2024, the operatives of the FCT Command have begun a discreet investigation as ordered by the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the deceased to be one Ifeanyi Chukwu-Agah Benedict, a ‘33’ year old man who hails from Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and resides at Dapé in Karmo Area of Abuja.”

The statement added that the family of the deceased has also been contacted, and they are aiding the police with necessary information.

The command assured the public that further developments in the investigation would be communicated in due course.

The Eagle Online had reported that detectives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have begun investigation into the mysterious death of the cross-dresser found along the Katampe-Mabushi Expressway in Abuja.

According to reports, the individual was discovered lying motionless in female clothing.

It was alleged that he was attacked at night on August 7, 2024 and his corpse was dumped on the road along the Banex, Wuse II area of the FCT.

The late crossdresser, also known as Abuja Area Mama, was also reported to have held a live session on TikTok on Wednesday night before his tragic death.

This prompted a distress call to the Command’s Control Room at 7:40am.

Confirming the development, Adeh said preliminary investigations revealed no means of identification on the deceased.

According to Adeh, the body of the deceased, upon discovery, was subsequently taken to Maitama District Hospital, where doctors confirmed the death.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death,” Adeh had stated.

