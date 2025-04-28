May Day: NLC cancels celebrations in Rivers, Edo

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Sunday, cancelled centralised May Day celebrations in Rivers and Edo states, citing the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers and alleged political interference in the affairs of its Edo State council.

The national leadership of the NLC directed all affiliated industrial unions in Rivers State to limit the May 1 Workers’ Day celebrations to the state NLC secretariat.

Similarly, unions in Edo State are to commemorate the day independently at their respective union secretariats.

The directive was issued in separate letters, dated April 22, 2025, to the NLC chairmen in both states.

The letters were signed by the NLC Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Bello.

The NLC strongly opposes the emergency rule in Rivers State, which has seen the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the appointment of a sole administrator.

In Edo State, the NLC is at odds with the current administration due to allegations of interference and the creation of factions within the state council.

In the letter to Rivers State NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwor, the NLC wrote: “In line with our tradition, Workers’ Day will be commemorated on May 1, 2025. This year, Congress has finalised arrangements to mark the day with the theme: ‘Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,’ to be observed across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, given the peculiar circumstances surrounding the subversion of democratic governance in Rivers State, the occasion calls not for fanfare, but for critical reflection on the need to restore democratic governance and prioritise the people in leadership.”

The NLC further stated: “As a democratic organisation, we must use this occasion to call for the restoration of democratic rule in Rivers State.

“Therefore, you are directed to organise a peaceful rally within the premises of the Rivers State Council of the NLC, involving all affiliate members.

“The rally should include messages advocating democratic governance, improved welfare for workers, and the people’s yearning for freedom and liberty.”

Similarly, in a letter to Edo State NLC Chairman, Olaye Odion, the NLC noted: “In view of ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis within the NLC Edo State council and to bring about unity among affiliates, you are directed to inform all affiliates to make independent arrangements to commemorate the 2025 May Day at their respective union offices.

“We assure you that congress will continue its efforts to resolve the crisis as soon as possible and urge all members to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free May Day celebration.”

According to Vanguard, the Edo State Government and the NLC have had a strained relationship due to the government’s rejection of Odion’s leadership of the state NLC, following perceived political comments ahead of last year’s governorship election.

The government reportedly expressed unwillingness to collaborate with Odion, accusing him of engineering factional divisions within the state council.

Despite numerous attempts by the national leadership of the NLC and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to mediate, the Edo State Government has allegedly rebuffed these efforts.

The NLC has repeatedly urged the government to address the matter internally, as an independent body, but no progress has been made.

