CJN raises concerns over 112 electricity-related deaths, calls for tougher action

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has expressed deep concerns over the 112 electricity-related deaths and 95 injuries recorded in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry in 2024.

She raised the concern while delivering a keynote address at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission 2025 Seminar for Judicial Officers in Abuja on Monday.

The seminar, themed “Navigating the Dynamics of Nigeria’s Evolving Electricity Sector,” brought together key stakeholders to address emerging challenges in the power industry.

In her address, Kekere-Ekun urged the judiciary to enforce industry safety regulations firmly, stressing the need for courts to hold operators accountable for violations that compromise public safety.

She said, “NERC’s latest reports reveal an alarming trend. One hundred twelve (112) electricity-related deaths and 95 injuries were recorded in 2024 alone.

“The judiciary must take a proactive stance in enforcing safety regulations.

“Operators who fail to comply must be held accountable, while victims and their families must be accorded the justice they deserve.

“The safety of our citizens must never be treated as incidental. It is a legal and moral imperative.”

The CJN said that the significance of the judiciary cannot be overemphasized in ensuring that regulatory bodies, such as the NERC, operate within the bounds of the law.

According to her, NERC’s statutory responsibility includes the issuance of subsidiary legislation, the setting of rates, and the adjudication of industry-related disputes.

Kekere-Ekun said that while the powers are necessary for efficient regulation, they must be exercised in a manner that is procedurally fair, transparent, and subject to judicial oversight.

The CJN said, accordingly, the courts must remain vigilant in their review of delegated legislation to guard against arbitrariness, protect the doctrine of legitimate expectation, and uphold public participation as a tenet of regulatory governance.

She said in so doing, the judiciary gives life to the rule of law and promotes a legal environment conducive to sustainable development.

