Orji Kalu hails General Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd), as a patriotic statesman and selfless leader with passion for a prosperous and indivisible Nigeria.

He said the Fourth Republic in Nigeria couldn’t have been possible without the support of the former military ruler.

Extolling the virtues of the former Nigerian leader, Kalu commended Abubakar for his roles in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy beyond the shores of Nigeria.

The former Governor while admonishing leaders to emulate the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Head of State, stressed that Abubakar’s role in promoting peace and unity across the country is worthy of commendation.

Kalu in a goodwill message in honour of Abubakar, who clocked 80, prayed to Allah to grant the celebrant longer life in the service of humanity.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd), on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

“The former Nigerian leader is an accomplished statesman, genuine leader and philanthropist.

“His contributions to nation building in various capacities are enormous, remarkable and unbeatable.

“The former President has sustained his goodwill and pedigree, over the years, owing to his exemplary leadership style.

“I celebrate the accomplishments of the former head of state in all facets of life.”

Kalu wished the former Head of State many more rewarding years ahead in sound health.