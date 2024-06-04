Organised Labour to members: We are still on strike

The Organised Labour has told its members that the strike over a new national minimum wage continues.

Labour spoke on Tuesday after its meeting on Monday with the Federal Government team where agreements were reached.

It, however, said the decision on when to call off the strike will only be taken after a meeting of its tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage by 10am.

It said on Tuesday morning on its X handle: “Until we hear from Our Organs at our Meeting scheduled for today 4th June, We are still on Strike.”

The Federal Government team at Monday’s meeting, hosted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, promised that President Bola Tinubu will approve a minimum wage above N60,000.