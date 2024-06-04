Landlord collapses, dies during argument with tenant

A landlord, Benjamin Apeh, has reportedly died after he collapsed during an argument with his tenant over unpaid rent.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said the incident occurred on Sunday at Arigbabu Village, Sotubo in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

She said a suspected murder case was reported on Monday at 5pm by the daughter of the deceased, Precious Apeh.

According to the police spokesperson, the daughter of the deceased informed the police that her father had an argument with the tenant at 7:20pm on Saturday over unpaid house rent.

Odutola said that Precious Apeh further told the police that at around 6:30am on Sunday, she heard her father again arguing with the tenant, who threatened to kill him.

She added: During the argument, Apeh collapsed and was rushed to NNPC Hospital, Mosimi, but was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The suspect fled the scene, but efforts are underway to apprehend him.”

Odutola said that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue in Sagamu.