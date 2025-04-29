Just In: EFCC arrests wanted socialite Achimugu at Abuja airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested prominent businesswoman, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

A statement from her legal team on Tuesday revealed that Achimugu was apprehended around 5 a.m. upon her voluntary arrival from London.

Achimugu had been declared wanted in March by the EFCC over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Her lawyer had earlier informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that Achimugu had declared her intention, through court documents, to honour the EFCC’s invitation on Tuesday.

This follows a court order issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo, directing Achimugu to report to the anti-graft agency on April 29, 2025.

The court also mandated her appearance on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to continue legal proceedings in the matter.

Ojukwu criticised the EFCC’s action, describing it as a violation of a court order.

“In light of what transpired in court on Monday, my client returned based on the undertaking before the court to honour the EFCC’s invitation, but was arrested at the airport,” he said.

He further disclosed that Achimugu had commenced a hunger strike to protest what he termed a breach of her fundamental rights.

“She is a prisoner of conscience,” Ojukwu said.

