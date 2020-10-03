Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, has felicitated with Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State, on his 66th birthday.

Tofowomo in a statement by his media aide, Olumide Akinrinlola on Saturday in Okitipupa, described Mimiko as a role model for people seeking to understand how to impact on the society.

He said that the uncommon vision, service to humanity and exemplary leadership style exhibited by Mimiko made him relevant in the state politics.

“You are the most talked-about in the past few days in the state.

“You are a fantastic role model for all those seeking to understand how to impact on the society and your leadership is second to none.

“You made yourself a ladder for many to rise when you were the state governor and this is part of the reasons you remain a factor in the politics of the state.

“As you clock 66 today, I wish you a happy birthday the caring heart former governor, long life and prosperity in good health, wealth and peace of mind,’’ Tofowomo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Tofowomo was the Commissioner for Transportation during Mimiko’s administration.