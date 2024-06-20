Ojude Oba, other festivals promote National Identity, unity, says GLO

Telecommunications company, Globacom, on Tuesday, said that Ojude Oba and similar festivals in the country had enormous potential to promote cultural diversification, national identity, harmony and unity.

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. made this known in his goodwill message to this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

He also noted that these age-long festivals could foster cultural exchange and showcase Nigeria’s rich heritage to the world.

Dr Adenuga observed that the theme of this year’s celebration, UNITY AND HARMONY IN IJEBULAND: THE GIFT OF OJUDE OBA, emphasised the values that the festival had espoused for over a century that it has been in existence.

He added that the festivals also had potential to boost tourism and help in the diversification of the economy which was why the Federal Government and many governments across the globe have placed tourism on top of their development agenda.

Also Read:

Drawing reference from the World Tourism Organization, Adenuga noted that Globacom has continued its collaboration with major festivals in the country in order to further strengthen and entrench them as world class carnivals which will attract even more visitors from across the world.

He equally expressed the belief that the partnership with the Ojude Oba Planning Committee will further foster a symbiotic relationship with immense benefits for both Globacom and the sons and daughters of Ijebuland at home and in the Diaspora.

In the Regberegbe competition, which was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, Egbe Bobasete Okunrin Omooba came first; Egbe Bobagunte Okunrin Akile Ijebu second and Egbe Bobamayegun Okunrin Asiwaju came third.

In the female category, Egbe Bobagunwa Obinrin Omooba was adjudged the best dressed with Egbe Bobagunwa Obinrin Asiwaju and Egbe Arobayo Obinrin Akile Ijebu coming second and third respectively. They were presented with huge sums of money by Globacom.