Primate Ayodele to launch 30th edition of prophecy book

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, is set to launch the 30th edition of his annual prophecy book, titled: “Warnings To The Nations,” in July 2024.

The prophecy book by Primate Ayodele has been getting published annually since 1994.

It has over the years served as a means of direction, revelation, insight, and solution to individuals, presidents, governors, world leaders, multinationals, corporate bodies, to mention but a few.

“Warnings To The Nations” is known to contain prophetic warnings to every country in the world, notable organizations, political leaders, federal, state and local governments, and several others.

It also gives prophetic insight into every sector of nations including sports, politics, society, education, governance, corporate bodies, financial institutions, government establishments, and many more.

According to the publisher, Primate Ayodele, the decision to start publishing a prophecy book was an inspiration from God and not borne out of any personal decision.

He revealed that God spoke to him in 1994 to begin the production to warn his people against impending dangers ahead of time.

Speaking on the spiritual exercise that goes into the production of Warnings To The Nations, Primate Ayodele made it known that he engages in different kinds of fasting for three months in order to get accurate messages from God.

‘’Warnings To The Nations” is basically a product of divine instruction. God spoke to me in 1994 to begin the publication in order to warn his people ahead of impending dangers. The book isn’t for everyone but for those who believe in God and follow him. We produce as much as 5,000 copies annually and within two months, we exhaust them.

‘’There are so many spiritual exercises that go into the production of Warnings To The Nations annually. We engage in different kinds of fast for three months in order to get accurate messages. It’s a tedious process but God has always helped us with it.’’

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele has released more than 100,000 prophecies through Warnings To The Nations with close to 50,000 Prophecies already fulfilled, making him the only prophet who has the highest record of released and fulfilled prophecies.