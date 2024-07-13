Ogun Governor to declare open 51st AAAN AGM/Congress

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Adedapo Abiodun, will declare open the 51st Annual General Meeting/Congress of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, scheduled to hold at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta and Park-Inn by Radisson, Abeokuta from July 18 to July 20.

Also expected to be in attendance is the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris.

The AGM/Congress, which has as its theme: “Breaking the Mould-Creativity and National Development,” will also witness the election of a new executive committee that will direct the affairs of the association for the next two years

According to the President of the Association, Steve Babaeko, the event will begin on July 18 with courtesy visits to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo Aremu 111, and the Osile of Oke-Ona, Oba Adedapo Tejuosho.

The first half of the second day of the AGM/Congress will be devoted to the conference session, which will take in the discussion of the theme by a stellar line-up of speakers from across industries and sectors.

Discussants expected at the session are Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Femi Odugbemi, founder/CEO, Zuri35 Media; Chichi Nwoko, CEO and Founder, WHAT Media; Olumide Balogun, Director, Google West Africa; and Olatunbosun Alake, Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology.

Later the same day, candidates for various executive committee positions will have the opportunity to share the ideas with members at the Manifesto Night.

The third and final day of the event will have two segments: Business Session and Gala/Award Night.

The highlights of the former include induction of new members, dissolution of the executive committee and elections.

The latter will see deserving advertising professionals recognised and rewarded.

Babaeko further explained that the AGM/Congress offers the opportunity to look at the contributions of Advertising to national development.

He said: “The 51st AGM/Congress offers a veritable platform for a real assessment of the advertising sector, how it currently impacts the socio-economic well-being of the country as well as how it can achieve a bigger impact, as evidenced by its theme.

“The Nigerian Advertising industry is a major contributor to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“A recent by PwC underscores the contributions of the Advertising industry.

“Commissioned by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria and funded by various industry associations, the report put the value of the industry at N605.2 billion.”

Also speaking on the significance of the AGM/Congress, Doyin Adewumi, Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, said the distinguished line-up of multi-industry experts billed to discuss the theme of the AGM will provide fresh vistas for AAAN members.

“The Association values expertise in other fields, the reason it has made it a tradition to seek out accomplished professionals in other areas to provide insights from which Advertising professionals can gain tremendous knowledge and become better rounded,” Adewumi said.

