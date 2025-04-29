Jigawa: NDLEA arrests three, recovers N2.6b worth of drugs

The Jigawa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency says it has arrested three suspects and recovered 195.300kgs of illicit drugs worth N2.6 billion.

The Commander of the agency in the state, Musa Maina, disclosed the figures to newsmen at a news conference in Dutse on Monday.

He said the suspects, who were between the ages of 29 and 41, were arrested on Thursday and Friday during intelligence operations in Gumel and Ungoggo local government areas of Jigawa and Kano States.

Maina said the drugs recovered included tramadol tablets and pregabalin capsules estimated to cost over N2.6 billion.

“Those arrested are suspected to be members of a cartel that distributes illicit drugs to Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi and neighbouring Niger Republic,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspects used Dolen Kwana area, Birniwa and Maigatari local government areas of Jigawa State as their distribution points.

He added that a Toyota Sienna and 18-seater Toyota bus used by the suspects to transport the drugs were also confiscated.

“Investigation into the case is still ongoing,’’ he said

Also Speaking, Jigawa State Drug Abuse Control Committee Secretary, Nura Ya’u, lauded the agency for the arrest.

