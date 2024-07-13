Sanwo-Olu presents official vehicles to Directors

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has presented official vehicles to Directors in the Lagos State Public Service.

This is part of the government’s efforts to increase productivity, motivate staff and ensure better service delivery, he said.

Speaking during the presentation on Thursday at the State Secretariat, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the occasion marked a significant milestone in the present administration’s commitment to excellence and efficiency.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said the presentation was in line with the State Government’s commitment to ensuring more efficiency.

He said: “It is all about better service delivery; better performance and more motivation.

“We want Lagosians to enter our offices and meet warm and friendly officials, who are smart and willing to work faster and better.

“Lagosians deserve the best Public Service that is highly motivated and target-driven.

“It is gratifying to say that these vehicles would not only serve the official needs but would also undoubtedly enhance the directors’ productivity and efficiency.”

The Secretary, Lagos State Staff Housing and Loans Board, Abdulrafiu Fashola, while responding on behalf of the Directors, expressed appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to Sanwo-Olu for the official vehicles.

Fashola said: “This remarkable gesture will undoubtedly have a profound impact on our daily lives.

Also Read:

“Your belief in us and your willingness to go above and beyond have truly touched our hearts.”

He promised more dedication and better performance by all recipients of the vehicles.

Not all directors got vehicles.

Those who received the official vehicles were the ones who won during the ballot organised by the Office of the Head of Service.

Others are on the queue for a similar gesture.

Post Views: 12