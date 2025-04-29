Ikere-Akure Road dualisation: Ekiti pays N155m compensation

The Ekiti State Government has paid the sum of N155 million as compensation to owners of property affected by the construction of the Ikere-Akure Road dualisation project.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji disclosed this on Monday in Ado-Ekiti while disbursing the money to the affected property owners.

Oyebanji assured the residents that embarking on projects that would add value and create vistas of economic activities and business development would continue to be the priority of his administration.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, the governor said the road was conceptualised to boost business activities and enhance the transportation system between Ekiti and Ondo States.

He said: “This project is not just an infrastructural intervention, it is a crucial lifeline that will strengthen socio-economic ties between Ekiti and Ondo States.

“It is also part of the broader development policy to open up our communities, reduce travel time and ensure the safety and convenience of commuters along this crucial road.”

According to Oyebanjo, a total sum of N155.4 million has been approved as compensation.

He added: “This covers the formal acquisition of land valuation and payments for unexhausted improvements on affected property.

“The transparent and fair disbursement of these funds is our priority, and I want to assure you that due process has been followed.”

The governor commended the property owners for exhibiting understanding in releasing their property to expand the scope of progress and development of the state.

He said: “Though, what we are giving might not be commensurate or equal to your property, but I want you to know that with this sacrifice, you have written your names with indelible ink in the history of development of our dear state.”

Speaking, Prof. James Olakeye, Special Adviser on Lands, Survey and Geographical Information System (eGIS), said the property acquired were strategic for the successful construction of the road.

Olakeye said that the road would boost economic activities and ease traffic gridlock in the area.

He described the road as one of the transit corridor of business and agriculture development in the state, particularly for its linkage to Ikere-Ekiti.

