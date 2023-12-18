NPFL: Pillars beat Remo Stars in Kano + All Week 14 results

Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Remo Stars 2-1 in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The New Agency of Nigeria reports the Week 14 match was played at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

It was watched by a large number of spectators as usual.

NAN also reports that both sides missed several goal scoring chances in both halves of the entertaining encounter.

The home side took the lead in the 50th minute, when Mustafa Ibrahim netted his second goal in the current league.

Dayo Ojo equalised for Remo in the 72nd minute, powering home a shot through defenders.

Pillars captain, Rabiu Ali, however, increased the tally to 2-1 in the 78th minute to the cheers of the home fans.

In a post-match interview, Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, hailed his boys for putting up a great performance.

Ogunmodede also attributed his team’s performance to the cold weather in Kano.

The Remo boss further commended the home side for their fighting spirit.

Pillars Coach, Abdu Maikaba, said his team played against one of the best clubs in the league.

According to him, Remo Stars have young and talented players, which made them lead the table.

Maikaba further commended his young team for getting the maximum points.

NAN reports that Pillars now occupy the sixth position in the table with 22 points from 14 matches.

Kano are playing their next game against Niger Tornadoes on Thursday in Minna.

2023/2024 NPFL Match Day 14 results

Heartland FC 1-0 Akwa United FC

Plateau United 5-1 Bayelsa United FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-1 Gombe United FC

Kano Pillars 2-1 FC Remo Stars FC

Lobi Stars FC 2-1 Doma United FC

Rangers International FC 2-0 Sporting Lagos FC

Kwara United FC 0-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Abia Warriors FC 3-2 Shooting Stars FC

Rivers United FC vs Enyimba International FC (postponed)

Played on Saturday:

Katsina United FC 1-0 Bendel Insurance FC.

NAN.