Nigerians in US pay tribute to Afrobeats legend, Mohbad

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians and its partner organisations have mourned the death of Nigerian Afrobeats Artist, Illerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Chairman, Board of OAN, Olayinka Dan-Salami, revealed the position of the body when he spoke on Thursday.

Dan-Salami said the Nigerian Afrobeat great would be greatly missed for his contribution to the music industry.

Mohbad passed away on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Dan-Salami said Mohbad was slated to perform at the Nigerian Independence Day Parade and Carnival in New York City on October 7, 2023 on his first visit to the United States of America.

“This event is the largest gathering of Nigerians, outside Nigeria, in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria in New York.

Dan-Salami said OAN and its partner organisations would pay tribute to Mohbad during the celebration he would have headlined.

He added: “We are, therefore, appealing to Mohbad’s fans all over the world to join us at the parade ground in New York City on October 7, 2023.

“We invite the fans to join us as we pay tribute to the legacy of a young talented artist who was taken away from us too soon.”

Mohbad quickly rose to fame with his hit singles: Ponmo, Feel Good and KPK.

His music touched many lives across the globe.

He is survived by his parents, wife and their five-month-old son.

Dan-Salami added: “Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.

“For more information about the venue for the tribute, please visit our website at: oanweb.org.”

